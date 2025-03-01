The historical saga Kannappa is stirring excitement, largely due to its impressive ensemble cast. Set to hit theatres on April 25, 2025, the film draws inspiration from the legendary figure of Kannappa, a revered personality in Hinduism. Today, the makers released the second teaser, offering a tantalising glimpse into the film's plot and characters. The teaser introduces Kannappa as a courageous village warrior, determined to safeguard his tribe from an enemy force. Vishnu Manchu delivers a powerful portrayal in the lead role, while the teaser also offers riveting cameos from Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Kajal Aggarwal as Devi Parvati, Mohanlal as Kirata and a brief, impactful appearance by Prabhas as Rudra. The film’s intense background score is spot on, blending seamlessly to elevate the overall experience. ‘Kannappa’ Song ‘Shiva Shiva Shankara’: Vishnu Manchu Celebrates Legacy of Lord Shiva in This Powerful Track Also Featuring Preity Mukhundhan (Watch Video).

Watch 'Kannappa' Teaser 2:

