Nani and Keerthy Suresh's film Dasara's release date is finally out! As today, along with an intriguing poster, the makers also revealed that the actioner will hit the big screens on March 30 next year. The movie is helmed by Srikanth Odela. Dasara: Nani Drops an Intense New Poster as He Kickstarts Next Schedule in Hyderabad (View Pic).

Dasara Release Date:

MARCH 30TH WORLDWIDE 🔥#EtlaitheGatlayeSuskundhaam This one will be remembered for a long time🖤 Telugu - Tamil - Malayalam - Kannada - Hindi #DASARA pic.twitter.com/70PuwsnIhq — Nani (@NameisNani) August 26, 2022

