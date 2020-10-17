Keerthy Suresh, daughter of producer-director G Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka, is one of the most successful actresses of South Cinema. She had made her acting debut as a child artist in 2000 and even a did few films after it. Those films (Pilots, Achaneyanenikkishtam and Kuberan) were produced by her father. Almost after a decade of doing Kuberan, Keerthy bagged her first lead role with Priyadarshan’s horror drama Geethaanjali and it was a dual role. Saani Kaayidham: Director Selvaraghavan to Make Acting Debut Alongside Keerthy Suresh In the Action Drama.

Besides doing Tamil films, Keerthy Suresh has also appeared in a few Telugu and Malayalam films. The actress who has fans across the country, have done amazing projects in her acting career. Her fans often wait to catch a glimpse of the actress even across social media platforms and Keerthy never fails to disappoint her fans. Other than work, she also keeps sharing intriguing pictures of her off screen life. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of the intriguing Insta pictures of the Annaatthe actress.

Keerthy Suresh's Sister Revathy's Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial) on Sep 16, 2016 at 2:37am PDT

Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial) on Feb 17, 2018 at 7:47am PST

Like Mother, Like Daughter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial) on May 12, 2019 at 5:17am PDT

Major Throwback

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial) on May 10, 2020 at 10:31am PDT

Keerthy Also Knows To Play The Violin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial) on Jun 21, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

Sisters Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial) on Aug 3, 2020 at 7:33am PDT

Fam Jam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial) on Aug 31, 2020 at 8:04am PDT

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has some amazing projects in her kitty. Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Rang De, Annaatthe and Saani Kaayidham are the films lined up. Here’s wishing this south beauty a very happy birthday and a great year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).