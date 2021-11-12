The moment you have been waiting for is finally here! As Dulquer Salmaan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala's Malayalam film Kurup has hit the big screens today (November 12). Helmed by Srinath Rajendran, the highly anticipated project is said to be the most expensive film of Salmaan's career. The story of the flick is inspired by a real-life incident and is based on Kerala's criminal who has been on the run since the mid-1980s. FYI, early reviews of the movie are also out, and going by it, we feel that Kurup is a winner in the eyes of the critics. Here, let's check out Kurup's reviews below. Kurup Song Dingiri Dingale: Dulquer Salmaan’s Second Single From the Film Is an Absolute Treat With Fresh Melodious Tunes! (Watch Video).

Times of India: "Regardless, the movie that delves into the messy world of Kurup, with his numerous disguises, escapes and shenanigans can be a compulsive watch, for it has enough to enthrall the audience who missed the vibrant cinema experience for long."

OTT Play: "Srinath Rajendran and Dulquer succeed in pulling off a movie about an infamous fugitive through effective storytelling and engaging narrative, all the while ensuring that they do justice to the true accounts and use cinematic elements that a big movie with a star require. Kurup is a must watch and one of the better films about a conman on the run." Kurup: Trailer of Dulquer Salmaan’s Upcoming Movie Lights Up Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Ahead of Its Release! (Watch Video).

Watch Kurup Trailer:

BollywoodLife: "Kurup is Dulquer Salmaan and Dulquer Salmaan is Kurup, as it should be given that he plays the eponymous, larger-than-life, real-life conman who's evaded capture to this day. A treat of Dulquer fans, but lackluster for those who aren't."

So, after reading the above reviews, are you planning to watch Kurup at the theatres near you? Tell us in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2021 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).