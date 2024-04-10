The Malayalam cinema is probably having its best year yet, with releases like Bramayugam, Premalu and Manjummel Boys ruling the box office. Following this, three more highly anticipated films, Aavesham, Varshangalkku Shesham, and Jai Ganesh, gear up to release in the theatres on April 11. But in a surprising turn of events, PVR INOX Kerala Screens has declared a ban on the upcoming releases, dealing a significant blow to the Mollywood industry, which aimed to continue maintaining its dominance at the box office in 2024. Vishu 2024: Varshangalkku Shesham, Aavesham or Jai Ganesh – Which Malayalam Movie Will Be Biggest Hit of Box Office Clash? Vote Now!.

The reason?

The main reason behind this is the ongoing issues with distributors and producers about content sharing. A new PVR -INOX theatres were opened in Forum Mall, Kochi, on Wednesday, April 10. However, even the theatre won't be screening the new Malayalam releases. According to sources, a few members of the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) started a new content-providing company named PDC. Certain association members have established a new content-providing company called PDC. These members are adamant that all new theatres in Kerala must source films exclusively through their content-providing venture. Further differences of opinion regarding the matter with PVR worsened the issue and led them to decide not to screen any new Malayalam films on their properties.

If Keral Issue is not sorted out PVR INOX properties won't be screening the new Malayalam movies outside Kerala which will be another big blow for Mollywood considering its recent big boom. Meetings currently underway between the parties concerned for a solution#Aavesham… https://t.co/P6vpnEr5Pl — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) April 10, 2024

PVR-INOX Call it 'Technical Issue'

When asked about the ongoing issue regarding upcoming Malayalam films, a senior official from PVR-INOX told South First that it was only due to a technical issue. A new multiplex named Miraj Cinemas in Kozhikode has also not screened Malayalam films for the same reason. Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) president Vijaykumar spoke on the ongoing issue. He said, "Six members of the producer association have formed a new content mastering unit, where they are also making digital prints of new films. When the unit was launched, it was said only newly built theatres would have to take content from the company. Bu now, they insisted that renovated theatres must also buy content from them." Aavesham Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Fahadh Faasil and Jithu Madhavan’s Action Comedy!.

Theatres Affected

If the issue isn't resolved at the earliest, the ban will affect around 1500 screens across the country, with 39 screens in Kerala including PVR Lulu Ernakulam (8 screens), PVR Forum Mall Ernakulam (9 screens), INOX Shobha City Thrissur (5 screens), PVR Lulu Trivandrum (11 screens), PVR Oberon Mall Ernakulam (4 screens) and PVR Kripa Trivandrum (2 screens). The recent ban on movies featuring prominent Mollywood stars such as Fahadh Faasil, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Basil Joseph, and Unni Mukundan is posing a significant obstacle for Malayalam cinema despite the high hopes surrounding these films.

