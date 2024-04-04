Vishu 2024 is poised to be a significant event for Malayalam movie enthusiasts, who are already captivated by the unfolding cinematic offerings of this year. With films like Aattam, Bramayugam, Premalu, Manjummel Boys, Anweshippin Kandethum, and Aadujeevitham winning over audiences in the past three months, the coming quarter will affirm Malayalam Cinema's ability to sustain this streak for the rest of the year with continued quality content. The Vishu releases are a perfect gauge to assess if this momentum will endure. Vishu 2024 Food: From Vishu Kanji to Thoran to Unniyappam, Best Foods To Celebrate the Malayalam New Year.

Falling on a Sunday, Vishu 2024 brings with it four major releases preceding the holiday. The question looms: will these films compete for audience attention, or will they collectively triumph? The answer remains to be seen. Ultimately, the choice of which film to anticipate most eagerly rests with you.

Here they are...

Varshangalkku Shesham

Written and directed by hit-maker Vineeth Sreenivasan, Varshangalkku Shesham is a story of friendship set against the backdrop of cinema that travels from the '70s to the present era. While Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan play the leads, the movie features an ensemble cast that also includes Kalyani Priyadarshan, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, Neeta Pillai, and Arjun Lal. Music composer Shaan Rahman is making his acting debut, while the director himself also has a role in the movie. Nivin Pauly also has a special appearance in Varshangalkku Shesham. Varshangalkku Shesham is releasing on April 11. Ranveer Singh-Basil Joseph’s Shaktimaan Movie Confirmed? Dhyan Sreenivasan Hilariously Spills Beans During Varshangalkku Shesham Promotions (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of Varshangalkku Shesham:

Aavesham

A comic campus thriller, Aavesham is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan of Romancham fame. Fahadh Faasil, who is also the producer of the movie, is also playing the main lead, a goon called Ranga who helps three bullied college juniors to take their revenge. Sushin Shyam, who is on a roll with his recent soundtracks, including Romancham and Manjummel Boys, is revealed to have scored another banger of a soundtrack. The movie is releasing on April 11.

Watch the Teaser of Aavesham:

Jai Ganesh

Written and directed by Ranjith Shankar, Jai Ganesh is a superhero film with Unni Mukundan and Mahima Nambiar in the lead. Unni Mukundan plays a paraplegic artist who becomes a vigilante to stop crimes. The theme of the film has caught the attention of fans, who hope to get a unique thriller from the director of films like Passenger, Punyalan Agarbattis, Pretham, and Sunny. Jai Ganesh is releasing on April 11.

Watch the Trailer of Jai Ganesh:

Marivillin Gopurangal

Marivillin Gopurangal is a romcom directed by Arun Bose. He previously made Luca, which starred Tovino Thomas and Aahana Krishna in the lead. Based on a screenplay by him and Pramod Mohan, the movie centres around two couples, played by Indrajith Sukumaran, Shruti Ramachandran, Sarjano Khalid, and Vincy Aloshious. A highlight of the film is the music scored by Vidyasagar. The movie is scheduled to release on April 12.

Watch the Trailer of Marivillin Gopurangal:

Predict the Vishu 2024 Winner:

Which Vishu 2024 Release Would Be the Biggest Hit at Box Office? Varshangalkku Shesham Aavesham Jai Ganesh Marivillin Gopurangal

So which of these Vishu 2024 movie releases are you most excited about? Which film would be the biggest hit of the lot? Vote above and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2024 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).