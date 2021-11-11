Srinath Rajendran's Kurup is all set to release on theatres on November 12. And, with just a day to go of the flick's release trailer of the crime-thriller movie lighted up Dubai's Burj Khalifa. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan in key role. And, as the trailer took over Burj Khalifa Dulquer is super excited and said, "This is a huge moment for me, for the hundreds of people behind the film Kurup and for the amazing team behind Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainment. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine, a trailer of a film of mine let alone my name, playing on the iconic Burj Khalifa. A huge thanks to the people who made this possible."

Check Out The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)