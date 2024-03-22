All that glitters is indeed gold for our Bollywood beauties. Well, at least for the likes of Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala and others. Just recently we did a fashion faceoff between Sonam and Malaika when they stepped out looking like a million dollars in Manish Malhotra's gold sarees. Little did we know that this shade is growing extremely popular with the rest of the tinsel town ladies. We searched a bit on Instagram and Google and voila! We had quite a few names to go on with. Sonam Kapoor's Anarkali Suits That Continue to Fondle Our Hearts - View Pics.

Like us if you too are tired of wearing the same shades like red, black or white, why not settle for some golden hues instead? The colour is apt for wedding parties or any other soirees for that matter. It looks chic and elegant at the same time. So instead of picking and wearing the same shades on a repeated basis, why not settle for something unique and extraordinary? Golden-hued sarees are gaining popularity in Bollywood. So while you wait to jump aboard the bandwagon, we suggest you don't waste your time and go ahead with it. Have a look at some of our best suggestions below and start planning your shopping haul already! 5 Times Malaika Arora Made White Colour Look the Hottest!

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose gold saree did you like the most?

