As the film storms the box office (while ruffling feathers among certain political factions), the makers of L2: Empuraan are gradually unveiling new character posters for actors whose involvement was kept under wraps prior to release. These include Rick Yune, Pranav Mohanlal, and producer Antony Perumbavoor. Now, it's the turn of debutant Aashish Joe Antony, whose character poster was revealed by director Prithviraj Sukumaran on April 4. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Swagger Keeps Saving Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Grand but Exhaustingly Over-Stuffed ‘Lucifer’ Sequel.

Aashish Joe Antony is the son of Antony Perumbavoor, and his appearance in L2: Empuraan had already been teased in the trailer. Some SPOILERS ahead... Aashish appears in the final act of the film as an unnamed assassin who seemingly works for Mohanlal’s Khureshi Ab’raam. He is shown killing Kishore’s treacherous government officer, Karthik, under the cover of city-wide protests against the villain’s death.

Aashish Joe Antony's 'L2 Empuraan' Character Poster

The character is seen walking through the crowd in slow motion, pulling down the scarf that had concealed his face - offering audiences a fleeting but memorable final glimpse. His identity and name are not revealed within the film itself. However, many fans have theorised that he could be the son of Khureshi Ab’raam’s Mumbai associate, Daniel Rawther, who appears earlier in the story. Their reasoning? Daniel is played by Aashish’s real-life father, Antony Perumbavoor. ‘L2 Empuraan’ Ending Explained: From Rick Yune’s Mystery Villain to Pranav Mohanlal’s Cameo, Decoding How Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Paves Way for ‘L3: The Beginning’.

Anthony Perumbavoor's 'L2 Empuraan' Character Poster

Now, the newly released character poster confirms this on-screen relationship, revealing that Aashish Joe Antony’s character is named Anthony Rawther.

There’s also speculation that Anthony Rawther might return in L3: The Beginning or L3: Azrael, depending on what the third instalment in the Lucifer franchise ends up being titled. The epilogue of Empuraan hints at this, showing a young Khureshi Ab’raam battling Daniel Rawther’s goons in a Bombay market in 1981. This suggests the sequel may delve into how their enmity evolved into friendship. If so, both Daniel and Anthony could become prime targets for the antagonist’s wrath, with the new villain being established as Shenlong Shen, the leader of the Shen Triad, played by Rick Yune.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2025 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).