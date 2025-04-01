L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal in the lead and marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Touted as the most expensive Malayalam film ever made, with a budget of INR 180 crore (as revealed by producer Gokulam Gopalan), L2: Empuraan has crossed INR 200 crore worldwide in just five days - the fastest Malayalam film to achieve this - despite receiving a mixed audience response and critics' reviews. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Swagger Keeps Saving Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Grand but Exhaustingly Over-Stuffed ‘Lucifer’ Sequel.

But we’re not here to discuss the box office numbers - we’re here to talk about how the film paves the way for the third instalment. The next chapter’s title was already teased at the end of L2: Empuraan - L3: The Beginning - though some reports suggest it may be retitled L3: Azrael. Contrary to rumours that the third part was scrapped following the controversy surrounding L2: Empuraan, producer Antony Perumbavoor has dismissed these claims, confirming that the threequel is very much in the works.

Now that a re-edited version of the film is playing in cinemas - without altering the plot significantly - let’s explore how L2: Empuraan sets the stage for L3: The Beginning. Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!

'L2: Empuraan' – Ending Explained

Khureshi Ab'raam (Mohanlal) and Zayed Masood (Prithviraj Sukumaran) eliminate Balraj (Abhimanyu Singh), Munna (Sukant Goel), and their men at the same spot where Zayed’s family was massacred during the 2002 riots. Before pulling the trigger, Khureshi ensures Balraj knows exactly who is killing him, signing off with:

"Zayed Ali Ahmed Masood. Malbari nahi... Hindustani."

A Still From L2: Empuraan Trailer

Earlier, Khureshi had forced Balraj to retract all Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases against Priyadarshini (Manju Warrier) - who had been arrested - by using a captured Munna as leverage. With Priyadarshini now free, she assumes leadership of Kerala’s ruling party, the Indian Union Front (IUF).

Meanwhile, Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas) - held captive by Khureshi - is released, only to realise he was imprisoned on an oil rig in the middle of the sea. Khureshi presents him with an ultimatum: support Priyadarshini as the next Chief Minister or face death. While Jathin doesn’t respond, his decision to board the helicopter hints at reluctant acceptance.

A Still From L2: Empuraan Trailer

Then, Khureshi receives a call. The unnamed leader of the Shen Triad has MI6 agent Boris Oliver (Jerome Flynn) - Khureshi’s trusted ally - at gunpoint. Without hesitation, he executes Boris, delivering a chilling message:

"A mole for a mole."

A Still From L2: Empuraan Trailer

He then refers to Kabuga - whom Khureshi had previously killed - as a brother, declaring:

"A brother... for a brother."

Seconds later, the helicopter carrying Jathin Ramdas explodes mid-air, presumably killing him. The Shen Triad leader then poses a final question:

"Who am I speaking to?"

Khureshi responds with steely resolve:

"Ab'raam... Khureshi Ab'raam."

The title card for the next film is then revealed - L3: The Beginning. The Chinese dragon wraps itself around 'L', hinting that Khureshi's dominance will face a major challenge from the Shen triad in the next film.

Who Is the Leader of the Shen Triad?

Portrayed by Hollywood actor Rick Yune, the leader of the Shen Triad remains unnamed. However, since the Khureshi Ab'raam Nexus is named after its leader and the Kabuga Cartel was named after Kabuga, it’s likely the Shen Triad follows the same pattern. For now, let’s refer to him as Shen. ‘L2 Empuraan’: Who Is Rick Yune? All You Need To Know About Hollywood Actor Who Will Face Mohanlal in ‘L3: The Beginning’.

Early in the film, it’s established that two global crime syndicates dominate the underworld:

1. The God Axis – an Afro-Chinese network also known as the Shen Triad

2. The Devil Axis – an Indo-Arab operation led by Khureshi Ab'raam

Since the Kabuga Cartel was part of the Shen Triad, Khureshi’s massacre of its members - including their leader - has now put him in direct conflict with Shen.

A Still From L2: Empuraan Trailer

While Lucifer ended with Stephen Nedumpally being revealed as Khureshi Ab'raam in an unassailable peak of power, L2: Empuraan showcases how even the powerful Khureshi Ab'raam can be shaken. Now, after facing no real challenge to his dominance in L2: Empuraan, he finally meets a worthy adversary in Shen.

However, there’s a flaw in Shen’s plan—he doesn’t fully understand his enemy.

Not Jathin, Why Zayed Masood Should Have Been the Target

When Shen utters "A brother for a brother," Khureshi first worryingly looks at Zayed Masood before glancing up at Jathin Ramdas just as the explosion kills his foster brother.

A Still From L2: Empuraan Trailer

This suggests that Zayed, not Jathin, is the one Khureshi truly sees as his brother. If Shen were aware of this, he would have prioritised eliminating Zayed, dealing a far greater blow to Khureshi. Instead, his move - though powerful - exposes his lack of knowledge about Khureshi’s inner circle. ‘L2 Empuraan’: From Mammootty’s Role to Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo, 7 Fan Theories That Crumbled After Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Lucifer’ Sequel Hit Theatres.

But what if Zayed was spared for a reason?

A Mole Within Khureshi’s Ranks?

Despite Jathin being held at a highly secure offshore location of Khureshi's, his helicopter was still rigged with explosives. This implies that Khureshi’s organisation has been infiltrated, with someone working for the Shen Triad from within.

Could the traitor be Zayed Masood?

A Still From L2: Empuraan Trailer

Until now, Zayed has shown unwavering loyalty to Khureshi, and Khureshi even helped him avenge his family’s murder. But now that his personal vendetta is fulfilled, could he be swayed by greed or power? Despite appearing in two films, Zayed’s character remains somewhat of an enigma - one that may play a crucial role in L3.

Will Priyadarshini Turn Against Stephen?

Priyadarshini’s relationship with Stephen Nedumpally was initially tense, as shown in Lucifer. She only warmed up to him after he helped her deal with her villainous, pervy ex-husband. In L2: Empuraan, he once again saved her - this time from Akhanda Shakthi Morcha goons - and positioned her as Kerala’s future Chief Minister.

A Still From L2: Empuraan Trailer

Now, with her brother Jathin Ramdas dead, Priyadarshini is likely to ascend to power. But while she opposed Jathin’s political ambitions, can she overlook the fact that he died while in Stephen’s custody?

As the saying goes: blood is thicker than water. Priyadarshini’s potential hostility towards Stephen could add another layer of conflict in L3.

How the Epilogue Confirms Khureshi Ab'raam's Origin Story in 'L3'

If L2: Empuraan explored how Zayed Masood became Khureshi Ab'raam’s lieutenant, then L3: The Beginning is set to delve into how a young Stephen Nedumpally transforms into Khureshi Ab'raam. After Shen orders his men to investigate Khureshi Ab'raam, we see flashes of Stephen as a child, standing in a church before a cross. The scene then transitions to a fish market in 1981 Mumbai, where Stephen, in his 20s and played by Pranav Mohanlal, is seen taking on a group of goons.

This not only confirms that the threequel will incorporate an origin story for Khureshi, with Pranav stepping into his father’s shoes, but also sheds light on how Stephen left the care of his foster father, PK Ramdas, to make his way to Mumbai (then Bombay) and rise to power as a global crime lord, eventually adopting the moniker Khureshi Ab'raam.

An interesting detail in this scene is that the goons young Stephen fights belong to Daniel Rawther’s gang. Rawther, as we know, is the same figure whom Govardhan meets in Alibaug, played by the film’s producer - and self-styled Hitchcock (courtesy of his frequent cameos) - Antony Perumbavoor. While Daniel Rawther is later known as a close confidant of Khureshi Ab'raam, this sequence suggests that their relationship was far from amicable in 1981. The depiction of a young Mohanlal character navigating Mumbai’s underworld also feels like a tribute to his iconic roles in Aryan and Abhimanyu.

Speaking of Antony Perumbavoor, his son Aashish Joe Antony makes his acting debut in L2: Empuraan as the unnamed hitman who assassinates Kishore’s character, Karthik, using the protests over Balraj’s death as cover. Whether he will return in L3: The Beginning and if he has any ties to Daniel Rawther remains to be seen.

Will Akhanda Shakthi Morcha Return in 'L3: The Beginning'?

Based on both onscreen and offscreen developments, it seems likely that the Akhanda Shakthi Morcha (ASM) will either have a diminished role in the upcoming sequel or be omitted entirely. The faction, widely perceived as an allegory for the RSS-BJP alliance, has already stirred controversy, prompting Mohanlal to issue an apology for its portrayal in L2: Empuraan. Given the backlash, the filmmakers may choose to avoid further controversy by steering clear of this subject in L3. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Re-Edited: From Suresh Gopi’s Name Removal to Villain’s Identity Shift, 5 Key Changes Made in Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Re-Censored Blockbuster, Explained!

A Still From L2: Empuraan Trailer

From a narrative standpoint, the ASM subplot has also largely reached its conclusion. With the deaths of Balraj and Munna - two of its most influential leaders - its power structure has been significantly weakened. Meanwhile, Sajanachandran (Suraj Venjaramoodu) is revealed to be little more than a glorified lackey.

Additionally, the epilogue mentions how ASM’s plot to bomb the Nedumpally dam was thwarted. With their key figures eliminated and their schemes foiled, it’s likely that the faction’s arc has wrapped up. Should Sajanachandran and his right-hand man, Mani (Manikuttan), return for the threequel, their involvement will likely be minimal.

