Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan's upcoming Kollywood film Laabam is one of the most anticipated ones this year. While fans of the South star have been waiting with bated breath for some update on the movie. It was on August 21, when Sethupathi shared a mini video teasing fans and revealing that the film's trailer will be out on Vinaygar Chaturthi. And now, the official trailer of Laabam is finally out. This one promises to be high on social message and going by the glimpse of the video it has superhit written all over it. In each frame, the leads deliver a power-packed performance. Laabam: Vijay Sethupathi’s Pics While Dubbing For SP Jananathan’s Directorial Hits The Internet!

Elaborating on the video, it sees Vijay Sethupathi playing the role of what looks like a social activist whereas, on the other hand, Shruti Haasan can be seen playing the role of a stage performer. The trailer also shows us how the corporate companies are sucking in the wealth from the helpless farmers and it is the topical discussion we need ASAP. Not to miss, Jagapathi Babu as the baddie is promising and how. Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan Will Work Together for the First Time in SP Jananathan’s Next Laabam; Film Goes on Floors Today – View Pics.

Check Out Laabam's Trailer Below:

Apart from the leads, the others in pivotal roles include Kalaiyarasan, Sai Dhansika, Harish Uthaman, Sathish, Danie. The film is directed by SP Jananathan and produced by Sethupathi Productions. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has many films ahead in his kitty including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Ka Pae Ranasingham, 800, Kadaisi Vivasaayi among the others. Stay tuned!

