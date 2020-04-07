Malayalam Actor Sasi Kalinga Dies at 59, Was Suffering From Liver Ailments

Sasi Kalinga (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Popular Malayalam actor Sasi Kalinga has died at the age of 59. He breathed his last away in Kozhikode on Tuesday morning. He was suffering from liver-related ailments. He was admitted at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Sasi Kalinga's real name was V. Chandrakumar. He was a popular theatre actor before he turned to cinema. He has worked in hit movies like Amen, Indian Rupee, Pranchiyettan & the Saint, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha to name a few. He made his film debut with Kerala Cafe in the year 2009. His performance in Pranchiyettan & the Saint, the movie which featured Mammootty, is considered one of his best. His film career was brief but glorious.

The film industry is saddened by the demise of Sasi Kalinga. Film director Lijo Jose Pellissery shared a condolence note on his Facebook. The actor and director worked in the film titled, Amen. This is why the director shared a picture of Kalinga and wrote, "Amen". Actor-writer Chemban Vinod also posted a condolence note.

Check Out Lijo's Post Here:

Sasi Kalinga was married to Prabhavathi. The last rites will be held today in the evening.