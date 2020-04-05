Coronavirus Lockdown: Mammootty, Ram Charan Request Fans to Light Candles, Diyas, Flashlights Today at 9 PM for 9 Minutes and Support PM Narendra Modi’s Initiative

Mammootty, Ram Charan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On April 3, through a video message, PM Narendra Modi had urged the citizens of India to switch off the lights for 9 minutes at 9 PM on April 5, which is today. This is an initiative taken amid the coronavirus lockdown to show we all are together in the fight against COVID-19. PM Modi’s initiative has been lauded by many celebrities and other personalities across fields. South superstars Mammootty and Ram Charan have also shared a video messages on their respective social media handles and urged their fans to light candles, diyas and flashlights and exercise this task. India Set to Light Candles, Diyas, Flashlights Today at 9 PM For 9 Minutes Following PM Narendra Modi's Appeal to Countrymen to Switch Off Lights Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Tollywood hero Ram Charan shared a video message on Instagram urging his fans to participate in this initiative. He mentioned, “‪I am proud of everyone who has faithfully been abiding by the lockdown! My love to you all. ‪With the same spirit, let’s light up lamps and come together to spread awareness for 9 minutes at 9 pm this Sunday. Don’t forget!” Also, Malayalam Cinema’s superstar Mammootty has requested his fans to join in the Diya Jalao campaign. PM Modi thanked both the actors for extending their support. After PM Modi's Video Message, Arjun Kapoor Urges Fans To Light Candles Or Diyas On April 5 (Read Tweet).

PM Narendra Modi’s Response To Ram Charan And Mammootty

Well pointed. Follow the lockdown. Spread brightness. Together we will all defeat COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/IyakhwYrwI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020

Thank you, @mammukka. A heartfelt call for unity and brotherhood like yours is what our nation needs in the fight against COVID-19. #9pm9minute https://t.co/hjGjAwPvsZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2020

There are many actors across industries who have come forward and supported this initiative. This initiative from PM Narendra Modi comes days after the success of the 14-hour Janata Curfew that happened on March 22, again an effort to combat the COVID-19 spread.