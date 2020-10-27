Suresh Gopi is one of the popular actors of Malayalam Cinema. He is also a popular television presenter. Besides acting in Malayalam films, he has also acted in a few Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. Suresh Gopi, who started his acting career as a child artist in 1965, will now be featured in his 250th film. This superstar has come a long way and throughout his journey, he has essayed some brilliant roles that are unforgettable. Suresh Gopi’s 250th film has been titled as Ottakomban. From Innale to Varane Avashyamundu, 10 Awesome Performances by Superstar Suresh Gopi That Are Shorn of Crowd-Pleasing Machismo.

This upcoming Malayalam film was tentatively titled as SG250. Suresh Gopi shared a title announcement video yesterday and Mollywood lovers are bowled over after watching that minute-long video clip. It gives a glimpse of the superstar who would be seen playing the titular role and it also highlights other key details of the film. Ottakomban would mark the directorial debut of Mathews Thomas. Harshavardhan Rameshwar has been roped in to compose the film’s music and we must say that the background score of this title launch video was outstanding.

SG250 Title Launch

Touted to be a mass family entertainer, this film will also feature actors Joju George and Mukesh in key roles. The script of Ottakomban has been penned by Shibin Francis, whereas Shaji Kumar would be handling the cinematography. This upcoming Suresh Gopi starrer is bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakuppadam under the banner of Mulakuppadam Films.

