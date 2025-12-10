Malayalam cinema legend Mohanlal has confirmed that he will continue hosting Bigg Boss Malayalam for the foreseeable future, much to the delight of fans. The actor made the announcement during JioHotstar’s South Slate 2026 event, where he shared the stage with fellow Bigg Boss hosts Nagarjuna Akkineni (Telugu) and Vijay Sethupathi (Tamil). Mohanlal Joins Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Khalifa' Cast.

Mohanlal Calls ‘Bigg Boss’ an Addiction

Mohanlal, who has been the face of the popular reality show since its debut in 2018, said he has grown deeply attached to it over the years. “The show brings people together, and I am so lucky to be a part of it. I was a little hesitant in the beginning, but later, it became like an addiction. And they (JioHotstar) have signed for a few more,” he revealed, as the audience erupted in cheers.

Mohanlal Praises 'Bigg Boss' as a Positive and Inspiring Platform

Reflecting on the show’s massive success, Mohanlal praised Bigg Boss as a positive and inspiring platform. “Why is it such a big hit? It is not drama. It is a beautiful show of positiveness. There’s so much entertainment, emotion, and discipline. It’s a beautiful platform for those with talent it helps them enhance their abilities. Many contestants come out as stars. In 100 days, you can become a star,” he said with pride. The veteran actor also thanked fans for their continued love and support while acknowledging that criticism is part of the journey. “It’s an escape for the audience from stress because they enjoy it. There’s also criticism, but we can take it and move forward,” he said with a smile. Mohanlal HD Images, Wallpapers and Birthday Captions for Free Download Online: Celebrate Malayalam Superstar’s 65th Birthday.

Mohanlal Confirms Return for ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam’ Season 8

Mohanlal had earlier teased Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 during the finale of Season 7 in August. Now, his confirmation that he will stay on for several more seasons has left fans thrilled. After seven successful years, Bigg Boss Malayalam remains one of the most-watched and discussed shows in the regional entertainment space and with Mohanlal continuing to host, the excitement is only set to grow.

