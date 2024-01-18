A video clip capturing Shine Tom Chacko losing his composure towards co-star Mareena Michael during the promotional activities for their upcoming film Vivekanandan Viralanu, set to be released on January 19, has gone viral, stirring up a storm on the internet. The incident occurred during an interview, after which netizens labelled Mareena as 'feminist' and trying to play 'victim card'. In her response video, Mareena clarified that she had to leave the interview as Shine failed to acknowledge her point of view, taking the situation to an uncomfortable level. Shine Tom Chacko Yells at Mareena Michael During Vivekanandan Viralanu Promotions, Latter Walks out of the Interview (Watch Video).

In the Instagram post, Mareena Michael narrated about the incident that she was trying to say during the interview for Vivekanandan Viralanu promotions. She recounted an incident during the shooting of a project in Trivandrum, where she faced inadequate facilities compared to her male counterparts. She highlighted the lack of a proper washroom and accommodation, revealing her struggle during her menstrual cycle. While narrating these challenges, Mareena emphasised that her intent was not to accuse any specific ‘male’ actor or men deliberately mistreating her. She appreciated the support she received from unnamed male artists who understood her needs and offered their caravan during the problematic shoot.

Watch Mareena Michael’s Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mareena Michael (mia) (@mareenamichaelkurisingal)

In addition to the incident during the shoot in Trivandrum, Mareena shared that she was not allocated a suitable room for her stay; instead, she was placed in a hotel near a bar that raised safety concerns. Mareena explained that there were intoxicated individuals around the hotel due to which she took the initiative to secure her safety by requesting a move to another hotel, a decision she conveyed directly to the production team. Shine Tom Chacko Deplaned From the Dubai-Kochi Flight After the Malayalam Actor Tries to Enter the Flight’s Cockpit.

The Viral Video Clip From Vivekanandan Viralanu Film Promotions

Le Hyder :- Ivan nammala vida mosama irukken da ayyyayo... pic.twitter.com/pFKpFkNT9c — ABHILASH S NAIR (@itsmeStAbhi) January 16, 2024

Mareena Michael expressed gratitude for the positive environment on the set of Vivekanandan Viralanu, directed by Kamal. She confirmed receiving proper accommodation and food during the shoot, and clarified that her earlier revelations aimed to shed light on past challenges rather than accusing any specific individuals or ‘male’ actors.

