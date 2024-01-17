A video clip of Vivekanandan Viralanu's cast during the film’s promotional activities has gone viral, showing Shine Tom Chacko yelling at Mareena Michael during an interview, leading her to walk out. The verbal dispute arose when Mareena shared her experience of facing issues while filming another project. She mentioned encountering difficulties when requesting her remuneration, resulting in a complaint filed against her with the producers’ association. Mareena justified her stance, arguing that if a ‘male’ actor had demanded payment for their work, the situation would have been handled more smoothly. Shine disagreed, stating that it is an ‘individual’ issue and should not be generalised to ‘male’ actors. He cited examples of actors like Mammootty and Mohanlal making sacrifices, being patient and not being demanding on set. As Mareena tried to explain her point, the situation escalated, and Shine became involved in a heated debate with the actress. An upset Mareena was eventually seen walking out of the interview. Shine Tom Chacko Deplaned From the Dubai-Kochi Flight After the Malayalam Actor Tries to Enter the Flight’s Cockpit.

