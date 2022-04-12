Celebrities simply can't seem to stop themselves from dancing to the highly addictive Tamil chartbuster 'Arabic Kuthu' from director Nelson Dilipkumar's upcoming action entertainer 'Beast', featuring actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde. The first single from the film, which was released a good two months ago and which has received a whopping 292 million views on YouTube so far, still has several actors dancing to it. Shantanu Maheshwari Grooves to Viral Arabic Kuthu Song In Thalapathy Vijay's Style And Steals the Show (Watch Video).

The latest actress to put out a video of herself shaking a leg to the peppy dance number is actress Mirnalini Ravi. Just a day before the film is to hit screens, the actress took to Twitter to post a video of her dancing to the number with a couple of friends. She tweeted, "Never too late for this one #HalaMathiHabibo #ArabicKuthu." Debina Bonnerjee Beautifully Grooves To Thalapathy Vijay’s Viral Song ‘Arabic Kuthu’ And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off From This Mom-To-Be (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

Several actresses have already danced to the number including Aashna Zaveri, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh and Yaashica Anand. Set to tune by Anirudh, who also has sung the peppy number along with Jonita Gandhi, the song has lyrics by actor Sivakarthikeyan.

