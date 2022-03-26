Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are all set to welcome their first child together. The former shared a few pictures from her intimate baby shower ceremony and also a video in which she can be seen beautifully grooving to Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s viral song “Arabic Kuthu” from their upcoming film Beast. Debina not just looked stunning, but also gracefully flaunted her dance moves and we just can’t take our eyes from her.

Debina Bonnerjee Grooving ‘Arabic Kuthu’

