Mohanlal and Mammootty not only share a great rapport onscreen, but even off screen, these two superstars of Malayalam are known to be great pals. Whenever they have come together in any films, it has been a major treat for the audience. Be it any genre, these two have set the screens on fire with their brilliant acting skills and camaraderie. On the occasion of Mammukka’s 69th birthday, Lalettan, as Mohanlal is fondly called, has extended his heartfelt greetings to his Ichakka. Mammootty Birthday: Iconic Dialogues Of Mammukka That Every Malayali Loves!

Lalettan’s shared one of the most popular stills, from the movie No.20 Madras Mail, and wished Mammukka on his 69th birthday. He wrote, “My dear Ichakka..wish you a Happy Birthday and many more to come...Love you always....God bless #HappyBirthdayMammukka”. Chiranjeevi Extends Birthday Wishes To Mammootty! Megastar Says, “Your Work Over The Years Is A Real Treasure That Movie Lovers Always Relish”.

My dear Ichakka..wish you a Happy Birthday and many more to come...Love you always....God bless 🙏 #HappyBirthdayMammukka pic.twitter.com/orTNCOMb7H — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 7, 2020

On this special occasion, let’s take a look at those popular Malayalam movies in which Mammootty and Mohanlal had featured together!

Padayottam - This was the first time that Mammootty and Mohanlal had worked together in a film. In fact, Mammukka had played the role Lalettan’s father in this movie. Released in 1982, this film also featured Prem Nazir, Madhu, Thikkurissy Sukumaran Nair, Poornima Jayaram, Shankar and Lakshmi.

Nanayam - Directed by IV Sasi and written by T Damodaran, Nayanam released in 1983, starred Madhu, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Seema and Poornima Jayaram in the lead. Mohanlal and Mammootty were seen as step brothers in this movie.

No. 20 Madras Mail - This is one of the most popular films featuring Mohanlal and Mammootty together. Lalettan had played the character Tony Kurishingal, the lead role in No. 20 Madras Mail. Mammukka plays a key role in this movie and there are many amazing moments in the movie featuring Mohanlal and Mammootty together.

Harikrishnans - The rom-com Harikrishnans featured Mammootty, Juhi Chawla and Mohanlal in the lead. It also marked the Bollywood actress’ debut in Malayalam Cinema. Mammootty as Adv Hari and Mohanlal as Krishnan, this duo is popularly known as Harikrishnans, are seen as the most famous lawyers in the country.

Twenty:20 - The action thriller Twenty:20 featured the popular actors of Malayalam Cinema - Mohanlal, Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Jayaram and Dileep. The film was a huge hit at the box office.

These are some of the popular films in which Mohanlal and Mammootty had featured together and we look forward to see these two superstars in many more movies in the future.

