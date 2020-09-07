Mammootty, the superstar of Malayalam Cinema, celebrates his 69th birthday today. One just cannot deny the fact that Mammukka, as he is fondly called, is ageing like fine wine. Ever since he has entered the world of cinema, he has given impressive performances. Be it any role, this charming man has won over our hearts with his brilliant acting skills. And who can ignore fit and fab avatar and also his stylish avatars? But above all are his mass dialogues and one just cannot stop whistling after hearing it. Mammootty Shares Post-Workout Selfie On Instagram; Tovino Thomas, Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly Impressed To See The Superstar’s Fit And Fab Avatar (View Pics).

It was in the 1980s when this versatile actor of Mollywood established himself as a lead actor. His breakthrough came with the 1987 film New Delhi. Mammootty as Kunjumon aka Gulan in Thuruppugulan, Rajamanikyam aka Bellary Raja in Rajamanikyam, Sethurama Iyer in Nerariyan CBI, Madhavankutty in Hitler, Kunjachan in Kottayam Kunjachan, among others, these films had some mass moments. Mammukka, a National Award-winning actor has given many memorable roles in his acting career. On the occasion of the superstar’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of his iconic dialogues that every Malayali loves.

Thuruppugulan – “Nirtham Oru Maha Sagaramanu. Teacherathil Mungi Thaplikollo. Njaan Athinte Theerathirunnu Cheriya Oru Choonda Engilum Ettotte..”

Rajamanikyam - “Thalle Yevan Puliyaanu Kettaa..Verum Puliyalla..Oru Simham..”

Madhura Raja – “Raje Rajede Pilleru Stronga. Double Strong Alla, Triple Strong..”

Big B – “Kochi Pazhaya Kochi Allennu Ariyam..Pakshe Bilalu Pazhaya Bilalu Thanneya..”

Pranchiyettan – “Punyalan Athu Parayaruthtta. Oru Perilannu Njaan Erunnu Poyathu..”

These are some of the mass dialogues of superstar Mammootty that his fans love. There many more and the list is just never ending. Here’s wishing him a fabulous year ahead! Happy Birthday, Mammukka!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 12:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).