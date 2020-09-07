Malayalam superstar Mammootty celebrates his 69th birthday today. Besides winning hearts with his brilliant performances over the years, the actor’s charming personality and his fit-and-fab avatar has always left the audience mesmerised. In fact, when he had recently shared a pic from his workout session, fans went gaga about it. Today on the occasion of his birthday, fans and industry friends have been extending heartfelt birthday wishes to Mammootty. Even Megastar Chiranjeevi has wished Mammukka, as he is fondly called, ‘Janmadinam Ashamsakal’ that means a very happy birthday in Malayalam. Mammootty Birthday: Iconic Dialogues Of Mammukka That Every Malayali Loves!

Chiranjeevi shared a heartfelt birthday post for Mammootty on Twitter. The Megastar wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear @mammukka! Proud to be your colleague in this wonderful industry.Your work over the years is a real treasure that movie lovers always relish & keep asking for more. May you continue to enthrall the audiences for many many years. ജന്മദിനാശംസകൾ!” The word written in Malayalam text means ‘Janmadinam Ashamsakal’. Mammootty Starrer ‘One’ Will Not Release On OTT Platforms, Makers Confirm This Malayalam Film Will Hit The Theatres.

Chiranjeevi’s Birthday Post For Mammootty

Happy Birthday Dear @mammukka ! Proud to be your colleague in this wonderful industry.Your work over the years is a real treasure that movie lovers always relish & keep asking for more. May you continue to enthrall the audiences for many many years. ജന്മദിനാശംസകൾ ! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 7, 2020

Mammootty is one of the most loved actors of Malayalam Cinema. He has done a variety of roles in his acting career. Be it any genre or any character, Mammukka has won audiences hearts with his impeccable dialogue delivery and acting skills. One just cannot stop cheering to his mass dialogues. Here’s wishing Superstar Mammootty a very happy birthday and joyful year ahead!

