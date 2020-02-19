Mookuthi Amman: Smruthi Venkat Calls Lady Superstar Nayanthara A Perfectionist!

Nayanthara, Smruthi Venkat (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nayanthara is known as the Lady Superstar of South Indian Cinema. She is predominantly known for her works in the Tamil film industry, but she has acted in other industries as well. Nayanthara is one of the most sought after actresses in today’s league. She can pull off any film without a male lead. The 35-year-old is known for her smart and challenging choices of roles. She has earned the label of Lady Superstar. She has played girl-next-door roles, women centric films, signed films without leading heroes of Kollywood, and yet managed to become the top-most actress of Tamil cinema. Here’s Why Nayanthara Called the Lady Superstar of Kollywood!

Nayanthara is presently busy with the shooting of RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman. The film also stars Smruthi Venkat in a key role. In an interview to The Hindu, Smruthi was all praises for Nayanthara. Sharing her experience of working with the Lady Superstar in the upcoming project, Smruthi stated, “She (Nayanthara) is a perfectionist. She is never late to the sets and between changes, she works very quick. In front of the camera, she knows where her position ought to be. One cannot find a flaw in the way she works. For me, it is all about learning by looking at people (like her).” Nayanthara’s Next Film Netrikann to Be Bankrolled by Beau Vignesh Shivan.

Mookuthi Amman is helmed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, jointly. The former would also be playing a key role in this movie. Girish Gopalakrishnan has been roped in to compose the film’s music. This film is bankrolled by Ishari Ganesh.