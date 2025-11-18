Dhanush, who is gearing up for the release of Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein, has landed in a major controversy after his manager Sreyas was accused by Tamil television actress Manya Anand of casting couch. During a recent interview, the actress claimed Sreyas to be Dhanush's manager and accused him of asking her for "adjustment". She also claimed that he later invited her to be a part of a project linked to Dhanush and made some distasteful requests. Dhanush Calls Love ‘Overrated’ Post-Divorce From Rajinikanth's Daughter Aishwarya at ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Trailer Launch (Watch Video).

Dhanush’s Manager Sreyas Accused of Casting Couch by Manya Anand

During an interview with Cineulagam, Manya Anand accused a man named Sreyas, associated with Tamil star Dhanush, of casting couch. She revealed that the person repeatedly asked her for "adjustment" for a long time. According to the actress, Sreyas, to her, "there is commitment", to which she replied, "What commitment? Why should I give commitment?

When Manya refused to comply with such requests, Sreyas asked her, "You will not comply even if its Dhanush sir?" In the same interview, Manya revealed that Sreyas tried to connect with her multiple times and even sent her the location details of Dhanush's production house, Wunderbar Films. The actress revealed that he had even sent her scripts, which she did not read.

Did Manya Anand Accept the Project?

She said, "I did not read it. I am not doing the film. We're artistes. We are doing some other work. You take work from us but don't expect anything else in return. If we comply with your demands, we'd be named something else. I think it'd be better if people recognised this pattern and sort it out." Neither Dhanush nor Sreyas has responded to the allegations yet. ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Trailer Out: Actor Dhanush Says He and Kriti Sanon Shared ‘Beautiful Creative Synergy’ in Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Watch Manya Anand’s Interview

Dhanush’s Upcoming Projects

Dhanush is currently busy promoting his film Tere Ishk Mein, which also stars Kriti Sanon. The movie directed by Aanand L Rai will be released in the theatres on November 28, 2025. The movie marks his third collaboration with Dhanush and Rai after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021).

