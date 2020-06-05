Mysskin to Team Up with Simbu for an Action Thriller?

Mysskin , Simbu (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Director Mysskin had topped the headlines after his fallout with Vishal on the upcoming project Thupparivaalan 2. After the former decided to walk out of the film, the latter decided to step in as the director and helm the remaining portions. Many expected that the issue would sort out, but that did not happen. Soon, reports of Mysskin’s projects with some of the popular actors of Kollywood started doing rounds on the internet. It is now heard that Mysskin would be teaming up with Simbu for an action thriller. Thupparivaalan 2: Vishal to Take Over As the Director after Mysskin Walks Out Of the Project?

In mid-May, there were reports stating that Mysskin has plans to do a film with Thadam actor Arun Vijay. But there has been no official update on it yet. It was at the same time there was another report stating that Mysskin is also in talks with Simbu to do a film. A source had revealed to India Today, “Simbu will work with Mysskin only after completing Maanadu. Since we have a lot of time, we thought on doing another film in the meantime.” Now as per latest reports, Mysskin has confirmed about this untitled project during a media interaction. Mysskin to Direct Thadam Actor Arun Vijay’s Next Film?

According to a report in Sify.com, in a recent media interaction, Mysskin confirmed that he is collaborating with Simbu for an action thriller. He was quoted as saying, “After wrapping up Maanaadu, STR and I will team up. It’s a full-fledged action film and there is a comical character travels throughout. I’m planning to rope in either Vadivelu or Vivek for that film.” A report in Cinema Express also states that this film would be produced under the banner of Studio Green. The announcement is reportedly expected to happen once the lockdown is lifted.