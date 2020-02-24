Thupparivaalan 2: Vishal to Take Over As the Director after Mysskin Walks Out Of the Project?

Mysskin and Vishal (Photo Credits: Facebook)

In 2017, Vishal and Mysskin had teamed up for Thupparivaalan in which the latter was not only seen as the lead actor, but he had also produced the film under the banner Vishal Film Factory. The action thriller had received critical acclaim and also became a commercial success. The two again collaborated for Thupparivaalan 2, for which Vishal would again be seen in the lead and will also be bankrolling the film. In fact, the shooting of the film commenced few months ago in London. But who thought things would turn sour between Vishal and Mysskin?

As per reports, the trouble between Vishal and Mysskin started when the latter demanded more Rs 40 crore than the set budget. Vishal, who is also producing Thupparivaalan 2, refused to agree with Mysskin’s requirement and hence the latter decided to walk out of the project. And now the latest report suggests that Vishal would not only be playing the lead role and bankrolling the film, but he has also decided to direct the movie.

Talking about this conflict between Vishal and Mysskin, a source revealed to TOI, "Mysskin had started location hunting in London in August and had spent about a month-and-a-half there. But when they started shooting in November, there were problems pertaining to location permission. Usually, when you shoot abroad, you need to have permissions in place at least a month in advance. But the team had no proper plan in place and the shoot had to be halted for several days because there were no permits. This cost them a lot of money. They shot in London till December 11 and returned to India, after spending about 12 crores for that schedule. That, coupled with this requirement for additional budget, erupted into a huge problem. Tension escalated during a discussion between them last month when Mysskin had refused to direct the film."

What started as a rumour is now official #Mysskin and @VishalKOfficial had a spat over the burgeoning budget and delay in the shoot of #Thupparivaalan2 . Now due to budget overruns @VishalKOfficial will take over as director & complete it. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) February 24, 2020

The leading daily also stated that when they texted Vishal if he’s going to direct Thupparivaalan 2, he responded to them saying, ‘True’. When the daily asked Mysskin of him demanding Rs 40 crore more than the already agreed budget, he said sarcastically, “No, I didn’t ask for 40 crores. I’ve asked 400 crores.” He also said, “I have finished 50 per cent of the film in 100 crore. I have asked for another 100 crores for the rest of the film. For the climax portion alone, which will feature a scene of Vishal jumping from a satellite, I want an additional 100 crores. So yes, I have asked for 400 crores.”

Thupparivaalan 2 also stars Prasanna, Rahman, Munna Simon and Adithya Menon in supporting roles. The film’s music is scored by Ilayaraja. An official announcement is awaited from Vishal about him taking over as the director of Thupparivaalan 2.