Nani is one of the most loved actors of Telugu Cinema. He is known as the Natural Star by the audience. The actor, who has turned a year older today, has mentioned that ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam has been his major influence. It was during his undergraduate days when he got addicted to the world of cinema. It was director Mohan Krishna Indraganti who spotted Nani in a commercial and offered him a role in his film and that’s how he made his acting debut in Tollywood. Ante Sundaraniki: Nani Is Here To Win Hearts In This ‘Barthhday Homam’ Video; Film To Release On June 10.

It was in 2008 when Nani had made his debut in cinema. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best films that fans must watch.

Ashta Chamma

The film was an adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s play The Importance of Being Earnest and Nani’s character as Rambabu/Mahesh was praised by critics.

Gentleman

The romantic thriller featured Nani in dual roles, as Gautham and Jayaram. The Mohan Krishna Indraganti directorial was a huge hit at the box office.

Nenu Local

The film starred Nani and Keerthy Suresh as the lead pair. Audience praised their chemistry in this romantic action comedy helmed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.

Jersey

It was a different avatar of Nani that the audience witnessed and it was a treat for his fans to see him as a ‘talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to cricket in his mid-30s’.

Shyam Singha Roy

Based on the theme of reincarnation, fans once again got to watch Nani in dual roles – Vasudev Ghanta and Shyam Singha Roy. His performance in the film was hugely appreciated.

These are some of the best films of Nani. Here’s wishing the Natural Star a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead.

