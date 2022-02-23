Ahead of Nani’s birthday, the makers of Ante Sundaraniki have released a special video titled ‘Barthhday Homam’. This video shows Nani participating in a traditional puja conducted at his home in which he seems to be least interested to be a part of. He dressed in a traditional attire and it is his cute expressions and innocence that’s winning hearts. The film is all set to be released on June 10.

Watch The Video Below:

