Virat Kohli Wallpapers and HD Images for Free Download: Virat Kohli, one of the faces of modern-day cricket and an absolute legend of the game, has turned 37 today. From debuting as a makeshift opener to cementing his legacy as one of the cricket greats across formats, it has been quite a journey for the right-hander from Delhi. Needless to say, as it is a known fact, Virat Kohli over the past 17 years has been among the most prolific run-scorers in international cricket, irrespective of the format and through his performances, has won the hearts of not just fans, but also fellow cricketers and pundits in the game. Apart from scoring tons of runs and helping either the India National Cricket Team or RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) win, Virat Kohli has given fans loads of memories to cherish, which will be part of cricketing folklore for as long as the sport exists. And as he celebrates his 37th birthday today, let us take a look at some Virat Kohli HD wallpapers and images which are free to download and can be used for sharing on WhatsApp status, Facebook profile picture and also Instagram. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli! Fans Wish Team India and RCB Star Cricketer As He Turns 37.

'King Kohli', 'Chase Master' are among the many monickers Virat Kohli has earned throughout his illustrious career. Apart from being one of the best cricketers, Virat Kohli has also set an example with his fitness. The 37-year-old cricketer has never compromised on his fitness and he had injected a similar culture in the India National Cricket Team when he was captain, something that carries on even today.

As is the case with popular sportsmen, fans often look for Virat Kohli wallpapers and images which they can save and use as desktop wallpapers or backgrounds, mobile phone wallpapers, laptop wallpapers and even print these photos out and stick them on their cupboards or walls! Virat Kohli, needless to say, has a legion of fans across the world and many would look for his pictures on his 37th birthday. And, don't worry, we have got you covered. Below, you can check out some of his pictures, which can be downloaded and freely used. When is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Next Match in International Cricket? Check Date and Time in IST When Ro-Ko Will Be Back in Action.

Virat Kohli, earlier this year, shocked the cricketing fraternity when he announced his retirement from Test cricket, a format which he advocated for all the time and that leaves him as an active cricketer just in ODIs. The right-hander made his return to international cricket in the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series Down Under where after registering two ducks, he bounced back with a solid 74* in the last match. He also became the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs with that performance. Amid talks of retirement, fans would hope for 'King Kohli' to continue at least till the 2027 ODI World Cup and deliver more incredible performances to cherish and enjoy.

