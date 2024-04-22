South superstar Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster Jawan, shared loved-up pictures with her filmmaker husband, Vignesh Shivan, on her social media. On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram and shared pictures featuring her and her hubby. In the pictures, the two can be seen holding hands and hugging each other. While Nayanthara donned a Lilac-coloured printed saree, which she paired with a choker pearl necklace with matching earrings and her hair tied neatly in a bun, her husband opted for a simple white shirt and a mundu. The actress put up white heart emojis in the caption. Nayanthara Cherishes Moments With Vignesh Shivan and Their Twins! Check Out the New Pics of the Adorable Family.

The two clicked pictures against the backdrop of greenery and what seemed to be a holiday home. The actress often shares pictures with her husband and their 2 kids on social media. She shared a picture of her and the kids’ reunion with Vignesh as the director returned home after completing his shooting schedule. Dear Students: Nayanthara Cast Opposite Nivin Pauly in Upcoming Malayalam Film (Watch Video).

View Nayanthara's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

The actress took to Instagram and shared four pictures featuring her, Vignesh, and their two kids. In the caption, she wrote, “Can’t explain how we three felt when we saw you after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you! I Love you, my everything.”

