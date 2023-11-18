Nayanthara began her acting career with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare that had released in 2003. Then with the films Ayya and Lakshmi, she made her debut in Tamil and Telugu film industry, respectively. Over the years, Nayanthara portrayed a wide range of characters. She has proved her mettle as an actress by signing up different genre of movies. From romantic, political thrillers, comedy, crime drama to horror comedy and women-centric roles, Nayanthara pulled off every role brilliantly and went on to establish herself as one of the leading actresses of South Indian Cinema. But apart from her movies, what stands out are the songs from her films. There are numerous hit tracks featuring this south beauty and one just would want to listen to the songs on loop. Annapoorani- The Goddess Of Food Release Date Out! Nayanthara’s Culinary Saga Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa to Hit Theatres On December 1 (Watch Video).

Nayanthara, who is also known as the Lady Superstar, is known for her stunning looks, charming personality and her natural performances. Nayanthara is not only a talented actress but also a graceful dancer. She has showcased her dancing skills in numerous films, often leaving audiences mesmerised with her effortless dance moves. She brings energy and expressiveness to her dance performances that are visually captivating, showcasing her mastery of rhythm and coordination. Some of her popular songs include “Chaleya”, “Halena” among others. On the occasion of Nayanthara’s 39th birthday today, here’s looking at some of her popular songs. Baiju Bawra: Nayanthara Roped In for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt – Reports.

“Chaleya”

The song from Jawan is a romantic dance number picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the film that had also marked the latter’s debut in Bollywood. The song recorded by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao is one of the hit tracks from the Atlee directorial.

“Halena”

This upbeat number from Iru Mugan, featuring Vikram and Nayanthara, was shot in various locations around Bangkok. The song was a huge hit, courtesy the lead pair’s sizzling chemistry, the cool moves and the tunes of this song.

“Naan Pizhai”

It is a magical melody from the movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal. Featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, it is a beautiful love ballad composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

“Unakaga”

AR Rahman had composed the songs for Bigil movie and this is one of the popular tracks from Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara starrer. It highlights the blossoming romance between the characters and the beautiful equation between them.

“Takkunu Takkunu”

The songs of Mr Local were composed by Hiphop Tamizha and this cool number is picturised on Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara. The beats of the song will surely get one grooving on the dance floor.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara has left audiences enthralled with her mind-blowing performances and cemented her status as a multi-talented performer. She has not only entertained but also inspired many aspiring actresses. Here’s wishing the beauty immense success, good health and happiness on her special day. Happy Birthday, Nayanthara!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2023 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).