Popular Composer GV Prakash Kumar and Singer Saindhavi Blessed With Baby Girl!

GV Prakash Kumar is one of the most popular music composers down south. For the unversed, he is the nephew of Oscar winner AR Rahman. Prakash's mother, playback singer AR Reihana, is the elder sister of Rahman. Amid this tension owing to the coronavirus outbreak, here's a great news for all fans of the composer. GV Prakash Kumar and his wife Saindhavi, who is a singer, have been blessed with a baby girl. They welcomed their baby girl on April 20, reports TOI. Heartiest congratulations to the newly blessed parents on welcoming the little bundle of joy in their lives.

GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi are childhood sweethearts. The duo tied the knot in June 2013 in Chennai. The couple has not released any picture yet of their newborn. We are sure, fans must be eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the little cutie pie. Ever since this news has hit the internet, fans have been pouring in congratulatory messages for the duo.

On the work front, GV Prakash Kumar has composed music for some of the hit films in the past. He will be composing music for the upcoming flicks – Soorarai Pottru and Thalaivi. Besides composing songs and singing for some of the hit numbers, GV Prakash has also acted in a few films. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.