Director Anil Ravipudi Names His Baby Boy After Mahesh Babu’s Character From Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu, Anil Ravipudi (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru was one of the first films of this Tollywood hero to hit the screens this year. It was a Sankranthi special release and turned out to be a blockbuster. But for the film’s director, Anil Ravipudi, there were more reasons to celebrate. He and his wife Bhargavi were blessed with a baby boy on January 5. That day was also the audio launch of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu had even extended his good wishes to the couple on welcoming their child. In an interview to a leading daily, director Ravipudi shared how he and his wife decided to name their son after Mahesh Babu’s character from Sarileru Neekevvaru. Sarileru Neekevvaru Director Anil Ravipudi and Wife Blessed with Baby Boy! Mahesh Babu Congratulates the Filmmaker on Twitter.

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu played the character named Ajay Krishna, an army major, in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi told TOI the reason why he decided to name his son Ajay Suryansh. He was quoted as saying, “My son was born on the same day we had the audio function of Sarileru Neekevvaru. I considered that to be a lucky charm for the success of my film. Once the film became a blockbuster, my wife Bhargavi and I decided that it’s only fitting that we name our son after the character that has brought us success and prosperity.” Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem: Mahesh Babu Starrer's New Track Is a Beautiful Rendition Dedicated to the Soldiers (Watch Video).

“Major Ajay Krishna is an embodiment of loyalty, discipline, courage and respect towards women. I want my son to imbibe all those qualities as well. So we thought, why not name him Ajay,” Anil Ravipudi further stated. Meanwhile, Anil Ravipudi has kept himself occupied during this lockdown period by writing the script for his upcoming project, F3. The filmmaker shares that this film will be loaded with fun and humour.