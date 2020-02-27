Malayalam Actress Samvritha Akhil Blessed With A Baby Boy, Names Her Second Child Rudra! View Pic

Samvrutha Sunil and Akhil Jayarajan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samvritha Akhil aka Samvrutha Sunil, is a popular actress in the Malayalam film industry. She made her debut in the year 2004 with the movie Rasikan, directed by Lal Jose. After her debut flick, she acted in Nerariyan CBI and Chandrolsavam with leading superstars of Mollywood, Mammootty and Mohanlal, respectively. The actress has topped the headlines for all the right reasons! Samvritha and her husband Akhil Jayarajan have welcomed their second child, and it's a baby boy.

Akhil Jayarajan is an US-based engineer. Samvritha and Akhil tied the knot in November 2012, after which she took a break from films for about six years. In 2015, this adorable couple welcomed their first child, Agastya. The newborn, named Rudra, was born on February 20, 2020, a day before Agastya's fifth birthday. Samvritha shared a post on Instagram with an adorable pic and her caption read, "Agastya turned 5 years old last week and he got the best birthday gift. A baby brother! RUDRA Born on 20-2-2020. #blessed #latestadditiontothefamily #brothersforalifetime #artbythefatheroftheboys!" If you've noticed the hashtags, the one 'Art By The Father Of The Boys' indicates that the picture shared by Samvritha is an art made by Akhil. Isn't that adorable?

The Happy Four

Talking about Samvritha Akhil’s return in the industry, it was in the year 2018 she made a comeback through the TV show Nayika Nayakan, aired on Mazhavil Manorama. In the same year her movie Kaalchilambu also hit the big screens after a delay for about a decade. Samvritha was last seen in the film, Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo released in 2019, that starred Biju Menon in the lead. We wish Samvritha – Akhil and all the family members heartiest congratulations for the addition of the little bundle of joy in their lives!