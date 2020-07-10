It was two days ago when the makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming flick announced that on July 10 at 10am they would be announcing the title and the first look. And as promised, they have shared the title of the new film and also revealed the intriguing, romantic first look. Prabhas and Pooja’s new film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, has been titled as Radhe Shyam. And the first look poster featuring the lead actors together is just beautiful. Prabhas and Pooja look romantically inclined towards each other and make for a perfect onscreen couple. Has Prabhas’ Film With Pooja Hegde Titled Radhe Shyam?

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde strike a dance pose in this first look poster of Radhe Shyam. This intense love story is set against the backdrop of Italy in which the handsome hunk will play the role of a fortune teller, whereas the gorgeous actress will be seen as a princess. Ever since the makers had announced about the update on Prabhas 20 (as it was tentatively titled), fans couldn’t remain calm about it. Seeing the announcement poster, fans even tried to decode the title of this upcoming flick and it has turned out to be correct. After knowing about the film’s title and seeing the first look, fans have definitely going to celebrate. While sharing the first look on Instagram, Prabhas captioned it as, “This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it #Prabhas20FirstLook #RadheShyam.” Prabhas’ Fans Kick-Off the Celebrations by Trending #5YearsForBaahubaliRoar and #Prabhas20FirstLook on Twitter!

Prabhas 20 First Look

Radhe Shyam, produced under the banners of UV Creations and T-Series, is mounted on a lavish scale. It is a pan-India film, releasing in four languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. The makers are yet to announce the release date of this period love story.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).