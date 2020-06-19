Has Prabhas’ Film With Pooja Hegde Titled Radhe Shyam?

Prabhas’ upcoming flick is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and it will feature Pooja Hegde opposite him. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the first look of the film’s lead actors and the buzz is rife that it would be released next week. Besides the first look, it is said that the makers have titled Prabhas 20 as Radhe Shyam. However, there has been no official update on it yet. Prabhas 20: Georgia Schedule Of the Film Wraps Up Despite Coronavirus Scare, Makers Reveal First Look to Be Out Soon!

Many Twitter users have shared that this upcoming multi-lingual romantic drama has been titled as Radhe Shyam and the official announcement on the same will happen on June 22. Ever since this has hit the internet, fans are going gaga about it and eagerly looking forward to the official word from the makers. And these fans are also demanding for the first look to be released. If you haven’t checked the tweet yet, you got take a look at it right away. Amid Coronavirus Scare, Pooja Hegde and Crew of Prabhas 20 Jet Off To Georgia (View Pic).

Prabhas 20 Title

#Prabhas' next film co-starring @hegdepooja has officially been titled #RadheShyam... The multilingual romantic drama has been written by Hussain and Abbas Dalal along with the director Radha Krishna Kumar... The makers, I heard, are planning to release its first look next week! pic.twitter.com/cOWUTwbc59 — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) June 19, 2020

The Long Wait

PreLook & FirstLook Anta !! Title #RadheShyam 🧐 . Eeroj Kotha Info Ochndh Antunnar So Inko Week Wait Chedham 😪 #Prabhas20 pic.twitter.com/xLr3om0jza — Ganesh Chennewar (@GChennewar) June 17, 2020

Really?

Demand For First Look

Fans Are Waiting For The Official Announcement

Anna Title Ki Hint Echeysaru ga 🙏🏻#Prabhas20 #RadheShyam — Tharun Kohli (@TharunKohli1) June 18, 2020

On March 17, director Radhe Krishna Kumar had tweeted, “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!! #Prabhas20 First look soon”. It has been almost three months now since this tweet was shared and until now the first look has not been revealed. Let’s wait and watch what the makers have in store.

