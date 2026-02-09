Rumours are circulating within the South Indian film industry regarding a major casting change in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming action drama, Spirit. Reports suggest that veteran actor Prakash Raj has been removed from the project, which stars Prabhas in the lead role. While the production team has yet to issue an official statement, the news has sparked widespread speculation among fans and industry insiders about the future of the high-profile collaboration. ‘Spirit’: First Look of Prabhas and Triptii Dimri’s Most-Awaited Film Unveiled As Sandeep Reddy Vanga Drops Intense Poster To Ring In New Year 2026 (View Post).

Prakash Raj Dropped from 'Spirit'?

The speculation gained momentum following reports that the acclaimed actor is no longer part of the film's ensemble. According to an OTTPlay report, Prakash Raj, who plays a key role, has reportedly been removed from Sandeep Vanga's film while shooting continues in Hyderabad.

The exit is allegedly attributed to creative differences between the actor and the director. Vanga, known for his uncompromising and meticulous directorial style in hits like Animal and Arjun Reddy, has reportedly decided to move forward without Raj, despite the actor having already participated in early promotional material.

The potential departure of Prakash Raj is notable given his prominent presence in the film’s early marketing. In October 2025, the makers released a "Sound Story" teaser that heavily featured Raj’s commanding voice.

Watch ‘Spirit’ Sound Story:

In that audio glimpse, Raj portrayed a senior law enforcement figure identified as a Superintendent confronting Prabhas’s character, a rebellious IPS officer. The intense dialogue establishes Raj as a central foil to the protagonist, making his rumoured exit a significant shift for the narrative structure.

About ‘Spirit’

Despite the casting uncertainty, filming for Spirit remains on a rigorous schedule. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is reportedly aiming to wrap the entire shoot within a 95-day window to ensure a focused post-production phase. Produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit features Prabhas as a fierce police officer, marking his first collaboration with Vanga. The film also stars Triptii Dimri and Vivek Oberoi, with rumours suggesting actor Gopichand may join the cast in a pivotal role. ‘Very Subjective to an Actor’: Yami Gautam Shares Her Thoughts About Deepika Padukone’s Eight-Hour Work Shift Demand.

Spirit is currently slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 5, 2027, and will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and several international markets

