Veteran actor Prakash Raj has officially addressed the viral reports claiming his departure from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming action drama, Spirit. Taking to social media on Monday, the actor dismissed the rumours of a fallout with the director as "nonsense," clarifying that he remains a firm part of the star-studded cast. ‘Spirit’: Prakash Raj Dropped From Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Upcoming Film Due to Creative Differences? Here’s What We Know.

The speculation intensified over the weekend following reports that Raj had walked out of the project due to creative differences with Vanga on the film’s Hyderabad set. Some reports even suggested a heated exchange regarding the script, leading to the actor’s removal.

Prakash Raj Dismisses Rumours of Quitting ‘Spirit’

Responding to the growing buzz, Prakash Raj took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday (February 9) to set the record straight. He characterised the reports as baseless and criticised the speed at which misinformation spreads.

“To all the toxic #fakenews peddlers… on #Spirit the movie. We have not even started shooting for my scenes, and you WhatsApp factories speculate stories. Grow up and have a life,” Raj stated in his post.

Prakash Raj Rubbishes Reports of Being Removed From ‘Spirit’

To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers…. On #Spirit the movie . We have not even started shooting for my scenes .. and you whatsup factories speculate stories . Grow up and have a life 😂😂😂😂. #justasking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) February 9, 2026

In a subsequent interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor further clarified that the alleged "on-set dispute" was impossible because he had yet to film a single frame for the project. Speaking on the nature of the rumours, he told the publication, “It is absolute nonsense speculation. I am very much part of the film and looking forward to working with Sandeep.”

‘Spirit’ Cast and Production Details

Spirit marks the first collaboration between director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Prabhas, who is set to play a fierce police officer. The film has been one of the most talked-about projects in Indian cinema, especially following the massive global success of Vanga’s previous film, Animal.

The production has already seen some high-profile changes, including the departure of Deepika Padukone early last year. Triptii Dimri has since joined the cast as the female lead. The film also features Vivek Oberoi and Kanchana in pivotal roles.

Anticipation for the 2027 Release

Despite the recent rumours, the production continues on schedule in Hyderabad. On January 1, the makers released a "cult" first-look poster featuring a bruised and rugged Prabhas, which quickly went viral. ‘Spirit’: First Look of Prabhas and Triptii Dimri’s Most-Awaited Film Unveiled As Sandeep Reddy Vanga Drops Intense Poster To Ring In New Year 2026 (View Post).

‘Spirit’ First Look Poster

Produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit is planned for a massive global release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Mandarin, and Korean. The film is currently slated to hit theatres on March 5, 2027.

