Nag Ashwin, who is directing Prabhas in 'Project K' provides an exciting update on the film. Nag Ashwin, the film's director, who responded to one of Prabhas' fans, revealed that the team of 'Project K' has just wrapped up a new schedule. Nag Ashwin was reminded of Prabhas' film by one of the tweeps. Nag Ashwin replied to his tweet with, "I do recall. We just finished putting together a schedule that included Prabhas' intro shot. He appears to be very relaxed." Project K: Deepika Padukone Reaches Hyderabad For Next Schedule of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan's Film.

"We'll begin shooting again in June. Because our film will be released later, I believe there will be more time for frequent updates. But don't worry, we're putting a lot of effort into this project," Nag Ashwin said. Prabhas' love interest in Project K is Deepika Padukone. Project K: Prabhas Completes the First Shot of the Film With Amitabh Bachchan, Says It’s a ‘Dream Come True’.

Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani play important roles. Vyjayanthi Movies is bankrolling the movie, which is billed to be heavy on VFX. The music is composed by Mickey J Meyer. Prabhas is currently filming his next 'Salaar' directed by Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame.

