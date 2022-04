New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Superstar Deepika Padukone has reached Hyderbad for shooting another schedule of Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

Acing a denim-on-denim look, Deepika was all smiles when she was spotted leaving for Hyderabad at the Mumbai airport on Monday night.

Tentatively titled 'Project K', the movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement.

Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with 'Project K', touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. (ANI)

