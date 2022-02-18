New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): South superstar Prabhas on Friday shared that he has completed the first shot of Nag Ashwin's next project, tentatively titled 'Project K' with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 42-year-old actor shared an iconic picture of Big B sitting like a boss.

Also Read | Texas Chainsaw Massacre Review: Critics Pan Leatherface’s Return in This Sequel Reboot; Call it a Thoughtless and Disappointing Film.

"This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!" he captioned the post.

For the unversed, Prabhas recently completed filming for the first schedule of 'Project K' with Deepika Padukone in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Sanya Malhotra: Great to See Female Characters Being Written With Empathy and Not With Sympathy.

For the unversed, the upcoming movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement.

The multi-lingual sci-fi genre project whose massive set is constructed at Ramoji Filmcity is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)