Puneeth Rajkumar Birthday: Chanda Chanda And Other Popular Tracks Of The Sandalwood Star That Are Fun To Listen To! (Watch Videos)

Popular Veteran Kannada actor Raj Kumar's son Puneeth Rajkumar celebrates his 44th birthday today. The talented star down south is known for his amazing set of work. Despite being from the filmy background, he has established his name with his hard work and stellar acting in some of the choicest of films in the industry. He debuted acting as a child and won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu. Then, he made the debut in the industry as the lead man of the film through 2002 film, Appu. KGF Chapter 2: Yash and Sanjay Dutt Starrer's Release Date Announced With New Poster, All Set to Hit the Screens on October 23, 2020 (View Pic).

Then on he has done known films like Abhi , Veera Kannadiga, Mourya , Aakash Ajay , Arasu , Milana , Vamshi , Raam , Jackie , Hudugaru, Raajakumara and Anjani Putra. He has also made his name in the Sandalwood industry as the singer. He has sung songs like "Jothe Jotheyali" (Vamshi), "Kanna Sanne Indhalene" (Akira) and other films too. Here are some of the tracks featuring the much-loved star from the south cinema space.

Open The Bottle (Natasaarvabhowma)

Appu Dance (Raajakumara)

Chakravyuha (Ninthalli Nillalaare)

Chanda Chanda (Anjaniputhraa)

Yarivano Yarivano (Yare Koogadali)

In related news, the actor recently cancelled his birthday celebration in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Puneeth has a large fan following who make sure his birthday becomes a grand event, every year. However, this time, he urged them to consider safety first. He asked the fans to respect government's directive and not travel across states for any sort of celebration and put everyone's health at risk. He will be next seen in highly anticipated film, Yuvarathnaa next. LatestLY wishes Puneeth Rajkumar, a very happy birthday and a successful year ahead!