Kannada star Rishab Shetty, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Kantara: Chapter 1, graced the Friday (October 17) episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, which is hosted by Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan. However, before him, rollover junior contestant Harshil Sharma from Dombivli, Mumbai, took the hot seat. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Test Your Geography Knowledge With This INR 50 Lakh Question That Junior Contestant Spruha Shinkhede Couldn’t Answer.

Harshil Sharma impressed everyone with his polite behaviour and impressive knowledge. He showed great confidence and grace while interacting with Big B and answering questions. However, his journey came to an end after facing a tough question. Not wanting to risk his winnings, the young contestant decided to quit the game and walked away with INR 12.5 lakh points.

Rishab Shetty Joins Amitabh Bachchan on ‘KBC17’

After Harshil Sharma left the game, Amitabh Bachchan warmly welcomed Kantara star Rishab Shetty to the show. Rishab presented Big B with a traditional South Indian/ Tamilian veshti (panche in Kannada) made by his wife, Pragathi Shetty, who is a costume designer. Amitabh graciously accepted the gift and promised Rishab that he would surely wear it someday. However, he admitted that he isn’t familiar with the proper way to drape it. Hearing this, Rishab laughed and said that it’s much easier these days as velcro waisties are now available.

Rishab Shetty Recalls Visiting Jalsa To Meet Amitabh Bachchan for Hindi Remake of His National Award-Winning Film

During their conversation, Rishab Shetty recalled visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Mumbai residence, Jalsa, to approach him for the Hindi remake of his National Award-winning children’s film Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale Kasargodu. Although he couldn’t meet Big B in person, he fondly remembered catching a glimpse of the many awards and accolades adorning the megastar’s home.

Rishab also mentioned that he knows Amitabh Bachchan often writes handwritten letters to actors appreciating their performances. With a smile, he added that he’s still waiting to receive one himself. In response, Big B admitted that he has yet to watch Kantara: Chapter 1 and promised that once he does, he’ll surely write Rishab a letter. The heartfelt gesture left everyone touched by Amitabh Bachchan’s humility.

Big B Recalls How Rajkumar Participated in Rituals for His Speedy Recovery After the ‘Coolie’ Accident

Amitabh Bachchan was in a near-death situation after suffering a serious injury while shooting his iconic film Coolie. He sustained internal injuries during the shoot in Bengaluru and was admitted to St Philomena’s Hospital for treatment.

Recalling that difficult time, Big B shared how legendary actor Rajkumar had travelled to Nanjangud to pray for his recovery. Rajkumar even performed the urulu seve (worship by rolling on the floor around the temple). This heartfelt gesture reflected the deep bond the two acting legends shared.

