Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, known for hits like Dabangg and Besharam, recently spoke candidly about his experiences with top Bollywood actors and the power dynamics of the industry. In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, he didn’t hold back while criticising some of the biggest stars, including Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan. ‘Salman Khan Kidnapped My Editor, Fought With Brother Arbaaz Khan’: Abhinav Kashyap Makes Fresh Allegations Against His ‘Dabangg’ Actor (Watch Video)

Abhinav Kashyap Calls Aamir Khan ‘Sabse Shaatir Chor Hai’

Recalling his work with Aamir in several ad films, Kashyap said, “Wo sabse chaalaak lomdi hai. Batla. Wo Salman se bhi chota hai height me lekin kya manipulative aadmi hai. Aur sabse shaatir chor hai. I made 2-3 ads with Aamir. He is very particular, and working with him is exhausting; he drains you out. He interferes in everything editing, direction, everything. It’s an entire ecosystem maintained for strict control.”

Abhinav Kashyap Questions Why Filmmakers Keep Collaborating With Aamir Khan

He further explained, “Having worked so much, I observe that if Aamir gives 25 takes, his first and last are often the same. He watches each of his takes and then says, ‘One more, a little more, this is left, that is left,’ but ultimately, there’s nothing.” Kashyap also questioned why top filmmakers repeatedly collaborate with the same stars, saying, “Rajkumar Hirani is a very strong filmmaker and should move on to work with other actors and make his own films. But he still goes to Aamir. Rakesh Omprakash Mehra and Rajkumar Hirani I respect them, they are very successful. So why do people keep meeting at Aamir Khan’s house? What is it in him that others don’t have?” ‘Apne Aap Ko Destroy Kiya’: Salman Khan REACTS to ‘Dabangg’ Director Abhinav Kashyap’s Statements on ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Weekend Ka Vaar, Actor Also Takes a Jibe at AR Murugadoss' ‘Madharaasi’ Failure (Watch Video)

Abhinav Kashyap Comments on Saif Ali Khan

On Saif Ali Khan, Kashyap admitted he hasn’t worked with him but reflected on the media attention surrounding the actor and his family, “I’ve never met him, but I’ve seen the opposition when his son Taimur was born. The whole country was upset about Taimur. You couldn’t choose any other name, so they kept Taimur.” Kashyap also weighed in on how stars’ commercial success intersects with societal contribution. He said, “During floods, for example, what has Aamir Khan done? His biggest hit is Dangal, which was very successful. He claims he earned 2000 crore rupees from China. I read somewhere that Mahavir Phogat, whose story inspired Dangal, requested to open an Akhada in Haryana for training children. But it was reported that Aamir Khan refused. How much does it cost to open an Akhada? All that money was for Mahavir Phogat’s story, so I understand he doesn’t owe him anything. Perhaps he paid for the rights.”

Watch Abhinav Kashyap's Full Interview:

Abhinav Kashyap Criticises Aamir Khan’s Directing Style

Highlighting Aamir’s involvement beyond acting, Kashyap added, “He has a hobby of directing and considers himself a great director. But he isn’t. He takes all the creative work from others, and just to say ‘action’ and ‘cut,’ he involves himself this is his hobby.” With these candid remarks, Kashyap has once again sparked conversation about the influence of superstar actors and the inner workings of Bollywood.

