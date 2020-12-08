Day after day, the list of actors who have contracted the novel coronavirus in increasing rapidly. South star R Sarath Kumar has become the latest victim of the virus. The actor who is currently in Hyderabad has tested positive for the virus. Sarath Kumar's wife shared the update on social media and revealed that the actor is asymptomatic and is currently being looked after by a set of doctors. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Slams Vishal for Sharing a Video Insulting Her Father!

Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted saying that Kumar is currently in Hyderabad and promised his fans that she will keep them updated about his health in the coming days. The actor was staying with his sister in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Kumar's daughter Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared, “Appa @realsarathkumar has tested positive today for #covid.. He’s currently in Hyderabad recovering and in good hands.. we will keep you posted .. thank you..!!”

Check Out Radikaa's Tweet Here:

Today Sarath tested positive for Coronavirus in Hyderabad. He’s asymptomatic and in the hands of extremely good doctors! I will keep you updated about his health in the days to come. @realsarathkumar @rayane_mithun @imAmithun_264 @varusarath5 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) December 8, 2020

As soon as Radikaa tweeted the news, her comment section was flooded with prayers for the 66-year-old actor. One of the users wrote, "Sir is a very strong person physically and mentally you know that more than me Mam. He will fight it out and will come out of it soon. My prayers for his speedy recovery Mam," while others prayed fr his speedy recovery. Chiranjeevi Konidela Tests Positive for COVID-19 Before Shoot of Acharya Resumes.

Sarath is one of the fittest actors in the industry. Even at the age of 66, the actor never misses a gym day. He keeps his fans motivated by posting his workout pictures on social media almost every other day. Recently he also bumped into Sonu Sood at a gym in Hyderabad. “There is nothing like hitting the gym at 5:30 am in the morning, met my dear friend after a long time and appreciated his efforts and acts of kindness during peak covid conditions taking care the needy hats off my buddy @SonuSood (sic),” the actor wrote while posting a picture of himself with Sonu Sood on social media.

On the work front, the actor has director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan and Adangathey in the pipeline. Adangathey will see GV Prakash as one of the leads. Talking about Ponniyin Selvan, Sarath Kumar was said to essay teh role of Chinna Pazhuvettarayar in the film but the role later went to Nizhalgal Ravi, and Sarath Kumar is now essaying another role in the film. This star-studded film also has Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu and Aishwarya Rai, among others in pivotal roles.

