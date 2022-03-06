Most-awaited pan-India biggie 'Radhe Shyam' is now Censor-certified. The movie has now wrapped up as the Censor Board has given a 'U/A' for the Prabhas-starrer. Slated for a grand release worldwide on March 11 in south Indian languages and Hindi, 'Radhe Shyam', a Radha Krishna Kumar directorial, gets a crisp runtime which is around 150 minutes. Radhe Shyam Video Song Ee Raathale: Prabhas And Pooja Hegde’s Chemistry In This Love Ballad Is Sure To Win Hearts (WATCH).

If this report is to be true, analysts believe that the runtime locked for the release is optimal, for a love story, imbibed with heavy VFX. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, along with director Radha Krishna Kumar, are promoting the movie, full-time, as the release date is not far away. "5 days more to enter into the world of #RadheShyam. Releasing in the theatres on 11th March!", the makers tweeted on Sunday, as they gear up for the worldwide release of the movie. Radhe Shyam Release Trailer: Prabhas’ Character’s Prediction About Love Goes Wrong; Pooja Hegde’s Chemistry With Him Looks Electrifying (Watch Video).