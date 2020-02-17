Raj Kapoor's 23-Year-Old Son Sharook Kapoor Passes Away on Mecca Pilgrimage

Sharook Kapoor (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Tamil filmmaker Raj Kapoor's 23-year-old son Sharook Kapoor has passed away. As per reports, Sharook was on a trip to Mecca with his mother, Saleeja Kapoor. The young man felt shortness of breath and started shivering, before he passed away, as per a report by Times of India. The reason behind his death is yet to be known. His body is being brought back to Chennai from Mecca. But the report further adds, the family is owing problems in bringing his body back owing to the international regulations in Mecca.

The Tamil film industry is in shock over the sudden demise of Sharook Kapoor. Raj always wanted his son to follow his footsteps and make films, but he wanted Sharook to finish his studies first. Sharook studied civil engineering at a college in Chennai. He had started working as an assistant director in the film industry recently. Sharook was a big Marvel fan. He thanked Stan Lee and his superhero characters to make him think outside the box. May his soul rest in peace.

Raj Kapoor had started off his career as a director with Thalattu Ketkuthamma. Prabhu and Kanaka starred in lead roles in the film. His next ventures were with Ajith, Aval Varuvala and Anandha Poongatre. His 2008 Tamil film 'Vambu Sandai' starring Sathyaraj, Uday Kiran, and Diya was the last released one.