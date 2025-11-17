New Delhi, Nov 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives in the Saudi Arabia bus accident involving several Indian Umrah pilgrims and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. A passenger bus carrying several Indian Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker early Monday morning near Medina, the Indian mission in Jeddah confirmed.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured." "Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities," he added. Saudi Arabia Road Accident: Indian Umrah Pilgrims Among Victims As Bus Collides With Disel Tanker Near Medina, EAM S Jaishankar Expresses Concern (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Saudi Arabia Bus Accident

Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2025

In the wake of the accident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a 24/7 control room and released helpline numbers for those seeking assistance. Preliminary unconfirmed media reports indicate that most of the pilgrims are from Hyderabad. Given the intensity of the explosion caused by the collision, casualties are feared.

Video of Bus-Tanker Collision in Saudi Arabia Surfaces

Tragic, reportedly 42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims, maximum from #Hyderabad , feared dead in #BusFire, who were travelling from Makkah (Mecca) to #Madinah (#Medina) on a bus that caught #fire, reportedly after collided with diesel tanker near Mufrihat, #SaudiArabia . Telangana Chief… pic.twitter.com/ZVpUvVLASd — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 17, 2025

According to unconfirmed media reports, the bus was travelling from Mecca to Medina, with pilgrims heading to the holy city after completing their rituals in Mecca. All passengers were reportedly asleep when the crash occurred. Rescue operations are underway, and local residents have rushed to the scene to assist those severely injured. The exact number of casualties has not yet been officially confirmed. Further updates are awaited. Saudi Arabia Road Accident: 42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Feared Dead After Bus Carrying Them Collides With Disel Tanker Near Medina, Helpline Numbers Issued.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also condoled the loss of lives in the horrific accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. The state government has also set up a control room in Hyderabad to provide information and assistance to the families of the accident victims.

