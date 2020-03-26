Ram Charan Birthday: #HBDRoyalRAMCHARAN Trends On Twitter As Fans Pour Warm Wishes for the Superstar Hours Before the Big Day
Ram Charan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

South superstar Ram Charan is all set to ring in his birthday on March 27 and fans are super excited for the same. The actor is all set to turn 35 and hours before the clock strikes twelve, fans have now started to post heartfelt messages for their favourite actor on Twitter. This time, the celebrations for Ram Charan's birthday won't be the same as every year given the current situation of coronavirus pandemic but fans are making sure to celebrate the superstar on social media. Ahead of the actor's birthday, his fans already got a big treat as the motion poster of his upcoming film with Jr NTR was released recently. Ram Charan Joins Twitter! Vivek Oberoi, SS Karthikeya and Others Impressed with Tollywood Hero’s First Tweet.

The actor has been a part of some of the biggest projects in Tollywood. The son of actor Chiranjeevi and Surekha, Charan made his acting debut in the successful action flick Chirutha (2007) and ever since has gone on to star in some of the most successful films. One of his most prominent work till now remains SS Rajamouli's directorial Magadheera and now with RRR, the actor is once again teaming up with the director which is why fans cannot wait to catch this film. If you happen to go on Twitter at the point,##HBDRoyalRAMCHARAN is a top trend as fans are sending their warm wishes to the star. Check out some of the tweets here. After Father, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Son Ram Charan Joins Twitter, a Day Before His Birthday!

True Inspiration:

Superstar!

God of Masses:

Mega Power Star:

12 Years of Excellent Work:

Wishes from Thalapathy Vijay Fans:

In other big news for the superstar's fans, Ram Charan has finally made his debut on Twitter. The actor in his first tweet wrote, "Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...Hope you all are staying safe at home!"