After Father, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Son Ram Charan Joins Twitter, a Day Before His Birthday!

Ram Charan, Megastar Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A big surprise for Ram Charan fans! The superstar of Tollywood has joined Twitter and that too a day before his birthday. Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday tomorrow, March 27, and the actor gave the perfect treat to his fans. It was yesterday, on the day of Ugadi (March 25) that Megastar Chiranjeevi made his debut on Twitter. And now, his son has joined Twitter! This is indeed a double dose of happiness for all fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi Makes His Twitter Debut on the Occasion of Ugadi, Tweets About Defeating the Global COVID-19 Crisis.

The very first post that Ram Charan has shared on Twitter is regarding the contribution he is going to make to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in this hour of crisis. He tweeted, “Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS”. It was earlier today when Pawan Kalyan had announced that he would be donating Rs 50 lakh each to both the Telugu states in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. COVID-19 Outbreak: Power Star Pawan Kalyan to Donate Rs 50 Lakh Each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Funds.

Here’s Ram Charan’s First Tweet

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments... Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Response To Ram Charan

My wholehearted gratitude to Sri Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan for donating Rs. 70 lakhs to fight against Corona Pandemic. https://t.co/1aIuLIgk7N — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

From fans to celebs, all are happy to see Ram Charan on Twitter. All are welcoming the hero of Tollywood by using the hashtag #RamCharanOnTwitter. SS Karthikeya, son of filmmaker SS Rajamouli, wrote, “Welcome brother! A great way to enter! Inspiring! #RamCharanOnTwitter @AlwaysRamCharan.” We just can’t wait to see what would Ram Charan tweet and surprise his fans on his birthday!